Getting your car summer road trip ready

Summer is road trip season. You can't get where you're going with a flat tire, or something worse.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dalton VanHoren at Laser Lube in Dickson City knows how to fix your car, but if you're broken down on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere, he can't help you.

He gave us some tips to remember before you head out on that road trip.

First things first - make sure you have basic emergency tools.

"Normally located in the trunk of your car. You got your jack, you got your tire iron and the tool that's used to operate your jack."

If you find yourself with a flat, this is step one.

"Take your tire iron, and loosen your lugs. You would want to loosen these before you lift the car," VanHoren said.

Twist off the lug nuts, and lift off the tire. Place the spare tire on, and replace the lug nuts. Make sure they're on tight.

If you're driving on a spare tire, you don't want to drive it very far or very fast.

"Most of them are only rated for like 50-60 mph. As far as mileage, I would want to get to a garage to get your tire repaired as soon as possible because who wants to drive on something like that?"

Dead batteries are another common problem.

With a jump starter pack, you eliminate the need for a second car.

You're going to hook your positive clamp first.

"Black is negative, red is positive. Once you hooked it up, turn your box on, and then you'll be good to go. Get inside the car, turn the key, and the car should start."