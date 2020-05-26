Summer camps across Pennsylvania set to go virtual

A number of summer camps across the country have closed because of the pandemic. Tips on how you can keep your kids busy at home now that school is officially over.

The 2019-2020 school year is officially over.

Many parents now wonder what they're going to do with their kids this summer as many recreational areas stayed closed due to Covid-19.

Virtual summer camps are one option, and they are growing in popularity.

Here are some summers camps in PA that switched to virtual experiences.

In-person summer camps have shifted to a virtual summer academic institute.

Virtual sessions are now available for 2nd-12th grade students

For questions, email Jamie Graham, the Director of Summer Programs, at jgraham14@ycds.org.

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

Online camps are now open for soon-to-be 9th graders and high school students.

Students can experience a variety of STEM activities and learn from the University's faculty and students.

HU's website includes all you need to know about the camps and who to contact for questions.

The University of Pennsylvania

UPenn has partnered with iDTech to offer weeklong, virtual tech camps for kids and teens.

Click here for more information on those summer camps.

Science Explorers

This STEM summer camp in Mohnton, PA features a variety of science programs to children ages 7-11 throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.



Educators switched their summer 2020 camps to a virtual format.

Check out their available options on the Science Explorers website.

Fallingwater

It offers virtual summer camps for High School students.

The camp is located in Mill Run, PA.

Sessions begin in July.