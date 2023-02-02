New study claims Washington, DC is the most luxury-obsessed area in the US

Virginia came in sixth place followed by Maryland in eight place.

WASHINGTON — A new study claims that Washington, D.C. may be the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States.

Customized jewelry experts Glamira analyzed Google Trends data to discover the level of interest in each area for multiple search terms including "luxury vacation", "luxury jewelry" and "luxury hotels."

The new research helped identify what they say are the top 10 most luxury-obsessed areas in the U.S., with the District earning the top spot for an average "luxury score" of 78.71.

Not only did D.C. take the top spot, but it earned a score of 100 for several search terms including luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.

Following behind the District, New York and Florida ranked second and third, respectively, for the most luxury-obsessed areas.

New York earned a score of 75.56 and Florida earned a score of 60.89, officials say.

Coming in fourth place, New Jersey boasts a luxury-obsessed score of 60.22. Followed by Connecticut with a final score of 59.11.

In joint sixth place is Georgia and Virginia, both taking an average luxury-obsessed score of 57.78. Officials say Georgia earned the top score for luxury cars while both states have high scores for luxury goods.

California comes in seventh place, with a score of 57.33, and is the only area outside of the Eastern region to make the list.

Placing eighth on the list is Maryland, earning a luxury-obsessed score of 56.11.

Last but not least on the list is Massachusetts coming in ninth place with a score of 54.89. Its capital of Boston is one of the most expensive cities in the United States.

“There are various ways to experience luxury, whether that be heading on a vacation to stay in a five-star resort or perhaps purchasing high quality jewelry that will last a lifetime. It’s no doubt that Americans desire a taste of a lavish lifestyle, but one thing for certain is that the East coast has a particularly keen interest in luxury with nine of the areas in the ranking belonging to this region. However, with one of the areas in the top 10 being on the West coast, it will be interesting to see if any other nearby areas follow suit and develop a luxury obsession," said a Glamira spokesperson.