Students make a promise before prom

From putting ribbons on cars to signing a key Tamaqua area high school does their prom promise week every school year to remind students to be safe on prom night.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Every morning this week students at Tamaqua Area High School pass by this totaled car on their way to school.

This is just one of many ways the Tamaqua student government is hosting prom promise week.

Prior to the senior prom, the high school is having different activities to remind students to say no to drunk and distracted driving during one of the biggest events of their high school career.

A week that junior Ashlyn Houser says makes an impact on her and her classmates.

"It is really important because we don't always think it will happen to us and this is supposed to be one of the most memorable nights of their lives," said Houser.

"I think it really impacts them because every year, they want to do it again. They want to paint the faces, they want to sign the key, they want to hear the announcements from their teachers encouraging them, motivating them to make the right decisions when it comes to celebrating their prom in the most positive way possible," said Ulicny.

According to the latest research from the national highway traffic safety administration, more than 3,000 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2020.

"I think it is a huge issues because I think we ignore the fact a lot of the times and just focus on what's being posted on social media. And not focusing on the actual fact that these are still going on. And just because these things aren't happening right around us, doesn't mean they aren't happening," said Houser.

Teachers hope the students enjoy their senior prom in the safest way possible

"hink about before you take that drink, think about before you answer that text message or check that website. Think about the implications of that. If this has changed the lives of any of our students, it's at the utmost importance for us," said Ulicny.

The Tamaqua Area High School will continue to have more events throughout prom promise week until their prom Saturday.