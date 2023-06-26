Students learn the art of splatter painting

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students spent the day in a new splatter paint room at Brush Strokes in Schuylkill Haven.
Through the 'Achieve Program,' Schuylkill Haven Middle School students get to spend a portion of the summer going on field trips in Schuylkill County and beyond.
On Monday, they paid a visit to the art studio on East Main Street, making their own piece of art in a different way.
"You don't have to be artsy, just throw paint. And whatever colors you use, it will make a good design," said Violet and Sean Urban, Lake Wyonah.
More than a dozen kids got to throw paint and take home a colorful canvas in Schuylkill County.
