Students learn the art of splatter painting

An art studio in Schuylkill Haven recently expanded to add a splatter room and students were able to try it firsthand on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students spent the day in a new splatter paint room at Brush Strokes in Schuylkill Haven.

Through the 'Achieve Program,' Schuylkill Haven Middle School students get to spend a portion of the summer going on field trips in Schuylkill County and beyond.

On Monday, they paid a visit to the art studio on East Main Street, making their own piece of art in a different way.

"You don't have to be artsy, just throw paint. And whatever colors you use, it will make a good design," said Violet and Sean Urban, Lake Wyonah.

More than a dozen kids got to throw paint and take home a colorful canvas in Schuylkill County.