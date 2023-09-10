The teens were all between 14 and 17.

BOWIE, Md. — The driver of the stolen vehicle that crashed in Bowie last month killing four teenagers was 14 years old, the Prince George's County Police Department confirmed Monday.

The crash happened on Sept. 29. Police say around 7:30 p.m., officers in the area of Lottsford Road and Palmetto Drive saw a Kia Sorento with expired temporary tags. They tried to stop the vehicle but police said it sped away.

The police department said officers pursued the car briefly but then stopped for safety.

A witness told police that about four minutes later, the vehicle attempted to pass them on the road by using the shoulder in the 12800 block of Woodmore Road. The driver of the Kia lost control and crashed into a tree – causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

All four people inside died at the scene.

On Monday, police identified the driver as 14-year-old Marquay Swann of Lanham.

Police confirmed the identities of two others in the car – 15-year-old Zyshaun Cuffey of Glenarden and 15-year-old Serenity Sellman of Upper Marlboro.

"Serenity was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," Serenity's aunt, Sheila Hamilton, told WUSA9 last week. "If she knew the vehicle was stolen, she would not have gotten in that vehicle, and that's a promise."

Family members told WUSA9 that Serenity's cousin was also killed in the crash. They identified him as 17-year-old Datreal Byers. Police have not confirmed that Datreal was in the car and have not yet identified the fourth person in the vehicle.

Police said that the vehicle was reported to have been carjacked earlier that day in Greenbelt, but they have not said who was involved in that crime.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. You can refer to case number 23-0057954.