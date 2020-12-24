Still have Christmas shopping to do? Time is ticking down

Most malls plan to close around 6 pm on Christmas Eve

Procrastinators unite!

It's Christmas Eve and the final hours to shop are ticking down.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is making shopping a bit different this year.

Expect to follow safety guidelines including wearing masks at malls and outlets.

For those who don't feel comfortable going out, some shopping locations are offering virtual options.

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets opens at 10 am and closes at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

"People feel safe because we have this outdoor environment, social distancing decals throughout the center, mask mandated signage throughout the center. All of our retailers also follow very strict CDC guidelines," said Monica Trego, spokesperson for Tanger Outlets.

However for customers who don't feel comfortable to shop in person the outlets have launched a virtual shopping experience where retailers will do the shopping and allow people to pick up curbside. Find more information about that here.

As for how retailers are faring this season during the pandemic, Trego said better than expected much in thanks to customers.

"They're not going in and buying a pair of socks. They're buying a couple of tops and dresses. So, retailers are reporting back that while they'll have less customers and they'll have shorter hours of operation, the consumers are actually spending more money," she said.

Capital City Mall

Capital City Mall is open 10am - 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Santa visits will happen on Christmas Eve, until he flies out at 5 pm. Make a reservation to ensure your visit here.

The mall is closed on Christmas Day and will reopen on Saturday, 12/26, from 10 AM - 9 PM for all of those gift exchanges and returns.

Park City Center

Park City Center is open 9am-6pm on Christmas Eve.

Santa will visit the mall through 5pm. Reservations are required ahead of time as well, they can be made here.

Park City Center is closed on Christmas Day and will reopen on December 26th.

York Galleria

The York Galleria is open from 8-5pm on Christmas Eve.

It is closed on Christmas Day.

Find more information here.

Harrisburg Mall

Harrisburg Mall is open from 9-6pm on Christmas Eve.

Santa visits will be held at Bass Pro Shops from 10-5pm.