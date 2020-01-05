State Supreme Court Justice reminds residents about emergency legal services

Physical doors remain closed but there are other ways to find judicial help during the pandemic.

YORK, Pa. — This week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended a judicial emergency until June 1st, which restricts in-person court access. That's why the PA Department of Aging is teaming up with the State Supreme Court's Office of Elder Justice in the Courts, to make sure senior citizens know that judicial help is still out there during this pandemic. We talked with State Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd for an update.

"Most of the services a Supreme Court Justice performs can be done remotely. We do a lot by e-mail, telephone, conference calls, zoom calls. The courts are working more than full time, but we may not be in our actual buildings and courtrooms," Justice Todd announced.

It's knowledge she hopes the more than 2 million elderly residents in Pennsylvania know or will now. "We were very worried that because of the pandemic and because our physical facility most of the courthouses have restricted access, we wanted the elders to know, and really everyone that the courts remain open and judges remain available for essential services, she said."

Those essential services include mental health reviews, guardian defense and representation, any pleadings or motions relating to public health concerns involving immediate harm, and temporary protection from abuse orders.

Elder abuse is a great concern, especially now with many people forced to stay in homes where it may not be the safest situation for them. Justice Todd hopes more people will become aware of and be willing to report elder abuse if they see it.

"A lot of people are hesitant to make a call like that because they aren't sure there is abuse- they only suspect it. I urge you to make the call," Justice Todd said.

The National Center on Elder Abuse has a list of red flags to help the public recognize signs of abuse. You can find the full list here.

Anyone suspecting elder abuse can contact their local Area Agency on Aging or call the statewide Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline at 1-800-490-8505 which is operational 24/7, 365 days per year.

Here are additional organizations that can assist with legal issues or questions.

-Pennsylvania SeniorLAW HelpLine: 877-PA SR LAW (877-727-7529)

-Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly (CARIE): 800-356-3606