New state record Brown Trout caught in Erie

ERIE, Pa. — A new state record Brown Trout was caught in Erie earlier this month.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced that on August 8, Robert Ferraro, 68, of Erie, reeled in the 20 pounds and 9 ounces fish.

The PFBC says that this fish exceeds the previous record, which was caught in 2000, by 11 ounces.

Ferraro said around 8:30 a.m., his group was fishing near are area of water known as the Condos, which is located east of Walnut Creek in Erie.

According to the PFBC, it was then that Ferraro engaged in a "stressful 10-minute fight" before netting the fish.

The PFBC says that Ferraro completed an official state record fish application including color photographs, which was reviewed by PFBC officials and confirmed.

State record fish are judged only by weight and must exceed the previous state record by at least two ounces.