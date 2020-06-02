State lawmaker renews push to strengthen Pennsylvania's spending transparency

Rep. Seth Grove is renewing his push to make all state spending accessible to the public after the Office of the Inspector General made a $160,000 mistake.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Agency that is supposed to be uncovering wasteful spending was found to have spent more than $100,000 on items it couldn't use in 2017.

Now, a state lawmaker is renewing his push to make all state spending and contracts easily accessible to the public.

The Office of Inspector General spent $160,000 worth of taxpayer money on guns and ammunition to only learn, by law, it would not be allowed to use those items.

"Those items are now just sitting in a secure location in Harrisburg," said State Rep. Seth Grove, (R) York County.

Rep. Grove is now pushing for stronger oversight on taxpayer dollars being spent. He praises the Office of the State Treasurer for its transparency tool. It shows where finances are being spent and department contracts being signed. Rep. Grove wants to codify it into law so in the future it can not be taken away.

"We want to make sure the public can see, the legislators can see that public information," said Rep. Grove.

Rep. Grove says the problem now is not all contracts are being posted online for the public to see. Like the contract for the guns and ammunition by OIG.

“Getting financial information even as a legislator even out of government is very, very difficult," said Rep. Grove. "People don’t like to talk about it. People don’t like to give information.”

Rep. Grove says wasteful spending and misuse of taxpayer dollars isn't just isolated to one agency's mistake. He points to a lawsuit filed against Cheyney University in September, alleging money in a scholarship program was used for internal costs. Rep. Grove believes putting the transparency portal into law will make it easier to hold groups using taxpayer dollars more accountable.

“It happens all the time, this is one way to permanently fix it," said Rep. Grove. "So, we do know where money is being spent. So, if you can see the contract you can see how it’s being spent.”