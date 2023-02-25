State DEP tests nearly every private well within one-mile radius of East Palestine derailment site

On Tuesday, February 21, DEP began outreach to residents and testing of wells within the two-mile radius and in only four days has completed collecting samples within one mile of the site, according to a DEP news release. In total, DEP has collected samples from 13 of the 16 known residential wells.



The results of the first round of testing are expected next week.



“The Department of Environmental Protection has been on the scene since the first hours after the Norfolk Southern train derailment, and we will stay in communities like Darlington Township as long as it takes to assure Pennsylvanians their air, water, and environment are safe,” Acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrin said in a statement.