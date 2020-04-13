Start of Ex-Baltimore mayor's prison term delayed to June 26

Pugh was ordered to report to an Alabama prison no later than June 26.

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has agreed to delay for a second time the start of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s prison sentence related to the fraudulent sales of her self-published children’s books.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a U.S. District Court Judge on Thursday ordered Pugh to report to an Aliceville, Alabama, prison no earlier than June 26.

Pugh was originally set to start her three-year term on federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges April 27.