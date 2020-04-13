Start of Ex-Baltimore mayor's prison term delayed to June 26

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has agreed to delay for a second time the start of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s prison sentence related to the fraudulent sales of her self-published children’s books.
The Baltimore Sun reports that a U.S. District Court Judge on Thursday ordered Pugh to report to an Aliceville, Alabama, prison no earlier than June 26.
Pugh was originally set to start her three-year term on federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges April 27.
Pugh's attorney had argued his client should have her start day moved because of court delays prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the location of the prison and a pending perjury case in Maryland.