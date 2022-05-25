VIDEO: Beto O'Rourke blasts Gov. Greg Abbott, other Texas leaders during news conference

As he left, people in the crowd can be heard yelling "freedom of speech."

UVALDE, Texas — Immediately after Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about the deadly Uvalde elementary school shooting during a news conference Wednesday, Democratic gubernatorial contender Beto O'Rourke blasted him on stage regarding their response to the tragedy.

"You're all doing nothing!," he shouted, pointing his finger at Abbott and the other Republican leaders on stage.

On Tuesday, a gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary, killing 19 children and two teachers, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Abbott, along Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Rep. Dad Phelan, Sen. Ted Cruz and more were giving updates Wednesday on the aftermath of the shooting at the Uvalde auditorium.

There, Abbott stressed about mental health and how it was critical for the Uvalde community to get access to help before he let Patrick speak.

Before Patrick could say a few words, however, O'Rourke interrupted the conference.

"This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything," O'Rourke can be heard saying before he was ushered out of the room by police.

At one point, someone can be heard saying to O'Rourke "you sick son of a b****!"

As he left, people in the crowd can be heard yelling "freedom of speech."

"There are family members who are crying as we speak... whose hearts are broken," Abbott said in response to O'Rourke.

"There's no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal those broken hearts... we need to focus not on ourselves and our agendas, we need to focus on the healing and hope that we can provide to those who have suffered... to the loss of life," Abbott added. "We need all Texans... put aside personal agendas, think of somebody other than ourselves and think about the people who had been hurt! And help those who have been hurt!