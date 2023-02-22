TIMELINE: Events since the Norfolk Southern Train Derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It has been three weeks since the Ohio train derailment involving a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine.
Since the derailment, the small community in Columbiana County has been faced with an unprecedented situation, leaving many residents asking if it is safe to stay inside their homes.
Throughout the story below, we explore important dates, moments and events connected to the East Palestine train derailment.
Friday, Feb. 3: Fiery train derailment
Nearly 50 cars derailed in East Palestine as a train carried various freight from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania. The derailment prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in the village as flames covered the area.
Saturday, Feb. 4: State of emergency declared
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway declared a state of emergency, citing a “train derailment with hazardous materials.” Air quality was being monitored throughout a one-mile zone ordered evacuated.
Sunday, Feb. 5: Remaining residents ordered to evacuate
Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine issued an "urgent evacuation notice" to anyone who had not yet evacuated within a mile of the train derailment. The warning was issued after a dramatic temperature change was noticed in a rail car in the wreckage of the crash.
Monday, Feb. 6: Crews conduct 'controlled release' of chemicals
After concerns of a potential explosion following the train derailment, officials conducted a "controlled release" of the chemicals inside some of the railroad cars. Many residents were concerned over the presence of vinyl chloride in five of the wrecked rail cars.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Residents remain evacuated from homes
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that it was unclear when residents would be able to return to their homes following the release and burn of toxic chemicals from the derailed train.
Many residents expressed their concern to 3News about returning home after the controlled release of the chemicals.
Wednesday, Feb. 8: Evacuation order lifted in East Palestine
Just two days after officials conducted the controlled release, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a press conference that the evacuation order had been lifted.
"The safety of the residents affected by the train derailment in East Palestine has been our No. 1 priority throughout," Fire Chief Keith Drabick said. "It is now safe to be in the evacuation area."
During the press conference, NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested after a live report. Eventually, the charges against Lambert would be dropped.
Despite the evacuation order being lifted, many residents remained concerned and nervous to return home with health concerns being at the top of their minds.
On the same day, a lawsuit was filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages.
Thursday, Feb. 9: East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern
Less than 24 hours after residents were allowed to return to their homes, officials in Columbiana County held a briefing to express their frustrations.
Friday, Feb. 10: Residents in East Palestine confused over reimbursement payment eligibility
3News' Bri Buckley spoke with many residents who were confused over the eligibility for the inconvenience payments from Norfolk Southern. Two days later, Norfolk Southern told 3News that they would be "providing reimbursements for expenses to any East Palestine resident who evacuated regardless of whether or not they were in the evacuation zone."
Saturday, Feb. 11: Local businesses face consequences
Just over a week after the initial train derailment, many local businesses told 3News how they are financially facing consequences with five days of lost income and payroll.
Despite residents being back in their homes, the East Palestine Police Department warned them of having "at risk" drinking water wells.
Monday, Feb. 13: West Virginia American Water installs secondary intake
West Virginia American Water said that it's going to install a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in case there's a need to switch to an alternate water source.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Leaders speak out following train derailment, update on air, water
Ten days after the train derailment, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg broke his silence on the incident. His remarks can be viewed HERE.
On that same day, the NTSB gave an update on the train derailment, pointing to wheel bearing failure as the suspected cause of the crash.
Gov. DeWine provided an update, saying that the air quality levels have remained normal following the controlled release of vinyl chloride. DeWine also called for the charges against the NewsNation reported to be dropped.
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Yost considers suing Norfolk Southern, town hall meeting held
Many East Palestine residents were angry after Norfolk Southern skipped the town hall meeting due to the "growing physical threat" to their employees. Following the meeting, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that he was considering suing Norfolk Southern.
Yost also announced the criminal charges against NewsNation's reporter Evan Lambert were dropped one week after being arrested at a press conference.
Thursday, Feb. 16: Gov. DeWine requests federal help
Nearly two weeks after the train derailment, Gov. DeWine requested federal help as well as CDC medical experts to come to East Palestine. The request came after Sen. Sherrod Brown called upon DeWine to seek government support.
Brown as well as Sen. JD Vance and EPA officials visited East Palestine and met with community members to discuss their ongoing concerns.
Friday. Feb. 17: FEMA sends team to East Palestine, ODH establishes medical clinic
This proved to be a busy day in East Palestine with many new developments and announcements.
Gov. DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health would establish a medical clinic in East Palestine. DeWine also mentioned that the water in the Ohio River was safe following testing.
Later in the day, NTSB confirmed that the Norfolk Southern train traveled in Cleveland before the crash.
Gov. DeWine also announced that FEMA was sending a team to East Palestine to help after FEMA had previously said that East Palestine did not qualify for their assistance.
Following criticism from residents and political leaders, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw visited East Palestine "to support the community."
On Saturday, Senators Sherrod Brown and JD Vance called upon the Ohio EPA and U.S. EPA to monitor East Palestine for dioxins.
Beachwood High School also announced they forfeited a girls' basketball playoff game near East Palestine as a result of "health and safety concerns of our administration girls basketball families and coaches."
Sunday, Feb. 19: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warns Norfolk Southern to support East Palestine
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent a letter to the CEO of Norfolk Southern, warning that the freight rail company must “demonstrate unequivocal support for the people” of East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas after a fiery train derailment led to the release of chemicals and residents expressing concerns about their health.
Tuesday, Feb. 21: President Biden speaks out on Norfolk Southern train derailment, officials visit East Palestine
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, President Biden affirmed that it will be up to Norfolk Southern to handle the responsibility of cleaning up the aftermath of the train derailment. EPA also ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the mess as well on Tuesday.
Biden's tweets came just hours after a busy day in East Palestine. On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health and Columbiana County Health Department opened a Health Assessment Clinic for residents.
As many call for U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit East Palestine, Buttigieg tells 3News that he is "planning to come" at some point as well.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Former President Donald Trump visits East Palestine
As the village of East Palestine continues to clean up from the train derailment that took place nearly three weeks ago, former President Donald Trump visited with residents and first responders.
Prior to Trump's arrival, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that he will be visiting East Palestine on Thursday.
Thursday, Feb. 23: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits East Palestine, NTSB releases initial findings
Following Trump's visit, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the Columbiana County town. During his trip, he toured the train derailment site and spoke with members of the community. Buttigieg said the resiliency and decency of the East Palestine community "has been inspiring."
During a press conference to discuss the initial findings of the train derailment investigation, the NTSB announced that they will hold a 'rare' investigative field hearing in East Palestine this spring.
Friday, Feb. 24: Environmental activist Erin Brockovich holds town hall
A week filled with visitors concluded in East Palestine as environmental activist Erin Brockovich hosted a town hall. On Friday, President Biden also ordered that federal agencies begin doing door-to-door checks in the village to see how residents are doing.
Saturday, Feb. 25: EPA orders 'pause' of derailment contaminated waste removal
During a press conference with federal, state and local government officials, Debra Shore, the regional administrator for EPA Region 5 announced that waste disposal plans, including disposal location and transportation routes for contaminated waste, will be subject to federal EPA review and approval.