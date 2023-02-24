Ohio train derailment 3 weeks later: Erin Brockovich in East Palestine for Friday night town hall

Brockovich has been actively tweeting about the Ohio train derailment situation, previously calling for the Biden administration to 'STEP UP NOW.'

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — As Friday marks three weeks since the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine, activist Erin Brockovich has arrived in the community in preparation for a town hall meeting.

Her visit comes after US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and former President Donald Trump both made stops in East Palestine to address the train derailment earlier this week.

Brockovich, who was the focus of the 2000 biographical film Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts, tweeted multiple times from East Palestine on Thursday -- including the following post with a man who says "he's worried about what will happen to his dogs months from now if they go outside and eat the grass."

.@keithricheal074 lives 5 blocks from the derailment in #EastPalenstine and he says local police knocked on his door the night of the derailment to warn them. He says he’s worried about what will happen to his dogs months from now if they go outside and eat the grass. pic.twitter.com/w15fRM3MGU — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 23, 2023

In another Thursday tweet, Brockovich said she's meeting "some wonderful people in East Palestine."

"These folks need to be heard and they need to be leveled with. Still so much confusion on the ground but I feel like we are making progress."

Meeting some wonderful people in East Palestine. These folks need to be heard and they need to be leveled with.



Still so much confusion on the ground but I feel like we are making progress. Town Hall Tomorrow https://t.co/pSvPwba3NS pic.twitter.com/hgrAvpuCVX — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 23, 2023

Last week, Brockovich was actively tweeting about the Ohio train derailment calling for the Biden administration to "STEP UP NOW." She also criticized U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance for his response to the situation.

Doing better than your predecessor, is not doing enough.



The Biden administration needs to get more involved in this #PalestineOhio train derailment now.



We are counting on you to break the chain of administration after administration to turn a blind eye.



STEP UP NOW. — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 13, 2023

Just look at his Twitter timeline. While he was playing politics and fueling election issues it took JD Vance what, 10 days to put out a statement?



Hold them responsible. Hold them all responsible, https://t.co/2vlfA0kxNo — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 13, 2023

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Thursday amid the ongoing investigation into the Feb. 3 train derailment.

"This was 100% preventable," NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters. "We call things accidents; there is no accident. Every single event that we investigate is preventable."

You can read the NTSB's full preliminary report HERE.