Norfolk Southern train derailment in Pennsylvania near Ohio state line

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — We're following breaking overnight news of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in western Pennsylvania.

It happened in New Castle, which is approximately 20 miles from East Palestine, Ohio, where a toxic train derailment occurred more than three months ago on Feb. 3.

Norfolk Southern issued the following statement to 3News:

"At 11:57 p.m. Wednesday evening, nine cars derailed outside of New Castle, PA. There were no hazardous materials involved, and no injuries have been reported. Our crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site."

The New Castle Police Department also addressed the derailment with the following statement on their Facebook page:

The New castle City police and fire departments along with the Lawrence County Emergency Management and representatives from Norfolk Southern railroad company are on scene of a train derailment near Montgomery Avenue and Lafayette Street in the City of New Castle.

At this time, there is no indication of any hazardous material being released.

We will post further updates as it becomes available.

The Lawrence County Department of Public Safety provided an update early Thursday morning to say the majority of first responders have cleared the scene. Here's their full statement:

Train Derailment Update: Norfolk Southern crews are on scene working out a plan to remove the cars. The majority of the First Responders have cleared the scene.

We have noticed many comments reporting a white powder spilling into the water and "strange smells" in the area. The only product that escaped one of the cars was soy beans. The only "hazardous material" car that derailed is carrying paraffin wax.

At this time there is no threat to the public, no issues with drinking water and no need for evacuations or sheltering. If that were to change, we will send out messages using our CodeRed notification system, the Emergency Alert System, Social Media and local media.

3News is working to gather more information. Stay with this story as it will be updated once more information comes in.

