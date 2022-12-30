x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Special Reports

Moscow murders: Suspect in custody, press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. PST

Not much more information has been released, but MPD has not had a press conference since they began releasing interviews on their YouTube page.
Credit: AP
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. PST at city hall, Idaho State Police communications officer Aaron Snell confirmed to KTVB Friday.

According to NBC, four law enforcement officials say there was a suspect taken into custody in Monroe County, Pennsylvania in connection with the murders. 

WNEP and the Associated Press reports 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger of Albrightsville was arrested Friday morning.

Court records show Kohberger is awaiting extradition.

It's been almost nine weeks since the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students in their home at 1122 King Road, off campus.

Snell said he can't speak to what the press conference is related to.

MPD will be streaming the conference on their YouTube page. KTVB will be providing coverage throughout the evening. 

Related Articles

Watch more coverage of this story:

Ongoing coverage of the University of Idaho investigation can be found in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

School District of the City of York celebrates one-of-a-kind announcement

Before You Leave, Check This Out