Donald Trump, 18 codefendants plead not guilty in Georgia 2020 election RICO case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is about the case overall and the latest updates.
All 19 defendants in the 2020 Georgia election RICO case, including former President Donald Trump, have waived their arraignments and pleaded not guilty in Fulton County.
This means they will not appear in Atlanta Wednesday in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case. Those indicted began waiving their arraignments and entering not-guilty pleas last week.
Here is a list of the defendants and their alleged crimes:
The Georgia election RICO defendants and their alleged crimes
- Donald Trump: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- The former president is accused of violating several state laws and faces 13 charges. One of the moments that put Georgia in the spotlight after the election was a leaked phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where Trump mentioned he wanted to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state.
- Rudy Giuliani: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- A former Trump attorney, he's facing 13 charges. Giuliani made allegations of fraud during hearings before the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate. Those claims resulted in death threats against Fulton election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Giuliani accused the pair of mishandling ballots.
- Kenneth Chesebro: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- A little-known attorney, Fulton County prosecutors allege that Chesebro worked with the leadership of the Georgia Republican Party, including then-chairman David Shafer, to have 16 Republicans meet at the Georgia State Capitol to sign Electoral College documents falsely claiming that Trump won the election. Chesebro faces seven charges related to his role in the plan.
- Ray Smith: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- An attorney working with the Trump team, he faces 12 charges stemming from the Trump elector plot and election fraud claims that he pushed during a meeting in front of state lawmakers.
- Jenna Ellis: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- A former Trump attorney, Ellis also attended the Dec. 3, 2020, Georgia Senate hearing where Trump allies claimed voter fraud handed the election to Biden. Ellis also authored two memos sent to Trump and others stating that Vice President Mike Pence should ignore electoral college votes from certain battleground states, including Georgia. Ellis faces a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer tied to the elector plot.
- Sidney Powell: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- A former federal prosecutor, Powell joined the legal team formed to challenge the 2020 election results on Trump’s behalf. Powell was also involved in the alleged election data breach in Coffee County, Georgia. Powell coordinated with Atlanta-based forensic data firm SullivanStrickler to allegedly copy the data. She faces seven counts, including conspiracy to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit computer trespass.
- Harrison Floyd: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- The executive director of a national campaign coalition called Black Voices for Trump, Floyd was also involved in the alleged plot to pressure Freeman to falsely admit that she committed voter fraud. Floyd faces three charges, mostly related to influencing witnesses.
- Trevian Kutti: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- The one-time publicist for the rapper formerly known as Kayne West, Kutti, was also involved in the alleged Freeman pressure plot. Kutti faces charges of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings as well as influencing witnesses.
- Michael Roman: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- A Philadelphia GOP campaign operative, Roman was director of Election Day operations for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. He faces seven charges, including multiple conspiracy charges. The charges stem from several events, including his alleged role in the larger Trump elector scheme.
- Stephen Lee: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- A police chaplain from Illinois, Lee went to the home of Fulton election worker Ruby Freeman and threatened her. He allegedly pressured Freeman to falsely admit she committed election fraud. Lee faces five charges, mostly related to influencing witnesses.
- Scott Hall: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- An Atlanta-area businessman, Hall faces seven charges related to the accessing and copying of election data in Coffee County.
- Robert Cheeley: Waived arraignment; Entered not guilty plea
- A Georgia attorney, Cheeley faces 10 charges, primarily stemming from his alleged role in the alternate elector scheme and the presentation of false fraud claims to Georgia state senators. He was also charged with perjury.
- David Shafer; Entered not guilty plea
- The former Georgia GOP chair, Shafer faces eight charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery. Shafer led the meeting of fake Trump electors at the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020.
- John Eastman:
- A member of the Trump legal team, Eastman was a key player in the plot to have Trump supporters pose as presidential electors in battleground states, including Georgia. Eastman faces nine charges, including conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery.
- Cathy Latham:
- The former GOP chair of Coffee County, Latham was one of the 16 Trump electors. She also played a key role in the Coffee County data breach. Video reviewed by 11Alive shows Latham escorting operatives working with Powell through the county’s election office in early January 2021. She faces 11 charges tied to both.
- Mark Meadows:
- Trump's former chief of staff, Meadows faces a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer. The charge is tied to the Jan. 2, 2021 Trump-Raffensperger call.
- Shawn Still:
- A current Georgia state Senator, Still was the secretary of the fake Trump elector meeting. He faces seven charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery.
- Jeffrey Clark:
- A former Trump DOJ official, Clark worked to keep the former president in power. Clark faces a charge of criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.
- Misty Hampton:
- The former elections director in Coffee County, the alleged copying of sensitive election data and software occurred under her watch. Hampton faces seven charges. She was the last of the 19 defendants to enter a plea.
Eastman, Meadows, Latham, and Hampton entered their pleas and filed arraignment waivers after a 48-hour deadline set by McAfee for all his criminal cases. It's unclear what, if any, effect this will have on Wednesday's arraignments. An 11Alive reporter has reached out to McAfee's chambers to see if their waivers will still be granted.