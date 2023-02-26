East Palestine update: Removal of train derailment waste to resume this week

Removal of contaminated soil and liquid from the derailment site will resume on Monday, February 27.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — FEMA hosted a press conference on Sunday to provide more updates on the current plans for waste removal, water monitoring, air monitoring and more in East Palestine.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), removal of contaminated soil and liquid from the derailment site will resume on Monday, February 27.

Norfolk Southern will be responsible for the transport of contaminated soil to the Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool, Ohio. The EPA has also approved Norfolk Southern to transport contaminated liquid to Vickery Environmental in Vickery, Ohio. The U.S. Department of Transportation will oversee Norfolk Southern's transportation of waste to the sites above.

It was also reported that as of Sunday's press conference, 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste and 4,832 cubic yards of solid waste has been collected and transported from the area in and around the site.

The EPA will continue to monitor water wells in the East Palestine area. Water monitoring wells will be installed by a "private contractor" at the site of the train derailment. The wells will determine if ground water immediately below the derailment site is contaminated.

The EPA announced that they have conducted indoor air testing in 578 homes in East Palestine. Those residents who have not had their home tested at this point can call 330-849-3919.

Additional information along with previous updates can be found at ema.ohio.gov/eastpalestine