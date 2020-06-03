Special Olympics Pennsylvania cancels 2020 Indoor Winter Games over COVID-19 concerns

SOPA canceled the 2020 Indoor Winter Games scheduled for March 7 - 8 in York County due to concerns related to the Coronavirus.

YORK, Pa. — Officials with Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) announced Friday that the 2020 Indoor Winter Games originally scheduled for March 7-8 in York County has been canceled over concerns related to the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"While this news is incredibly disappointing for all of us, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners is our top priority," said Special Olympics Pennsylvania spokesperson Nicole Jones.

The decision to cancel came after two presumptive positive cases were detected in Pennsylvania on Friday, one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County.