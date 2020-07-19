Socially distant birthday celebration held for two vets

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — There was a socially distant birthday celebration for two highly decorated veterans in Northumberland County.
Friends and family came out to Nottingham Village Retirement Center to wish Dave and Joe a happy birthday.
Joe is marking his 103rd birthday and Dave is 101.
An employee at the retirement center planned the drive-by parade for two of her favorite residents.
It's like an honor to take care of them, the stories that you hear," said organizer Nina Ditty. "It makes me want to cry when they talk/tell their stories."
