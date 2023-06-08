Smoke starting to clear at Knoebels

The smell of smoke is being replaced by the scent of amusement park favorites.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The sky is clearing up at Knoebels Amusement Resort, a big change from what it looked like 24 hours ago.

The park near Elysburg did not modify its schedule because of the air quality.

"We had some groups that were concerned and worked with us to reschedule their visits, but for the most part, people were really happy to get out and enjoy time at the park," Stacy Yutko said.

Knoebels Spokesperson Stacy Yutko says employees are monitoring the visibility of rides, but there have not been any issues.

"Team members we addressed on a case-by-case basis, and we certainly understood there were guests who might have been hesitant to come out and visit us," Yutko said.

On the other hand, some people came to Knoebels to get away from areas that were more affected by smoke.

"We are here to escape the air quality back home," Marcus Morales said.

The Morales family came from outside of Philadelphia.

"Schools were closed, so we're not going to get in trouble for keeping the kids home today. Excused absence," Morales said.

This group out of Honesdale was en route to the Special Olympics at State College.

While on their way, they found out the event was canceled.

"Everyone was devastated and upset, and we thought maybe there was someplace we could go with all the athletes to make their days a little better, and where else but Knoebels," Kathy Keegan said.

Conditions improved throughout the day, and smoky air was replaced by blue skies.

