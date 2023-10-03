Six beating suspects, ages 11-14, arrested in Philadelphia

Police say five of the children surrendered, while another was arrested at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHILADELPHIA — Six suspects are in custody, accused of assaulting a woman.

The suspects are all between 11 and 14 years old.

Police say five of the children surrendered, while another was arrested at home.

The assault happened last month near City Hall.

The woman was beaten unconscious by the group.

Philadelphia police are still looking for two more suspects.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.



Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscast was like in 1976? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.