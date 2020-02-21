Signs of rabies

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you cannot tell if an animal has rabies simply by just looking at it. However, there are some visual clues that you should look out for.
If you have a pet, be aware of:
- Sudden hostility
- If your pet tries to bite you or other animals
- Foaming at the mouth (This is because rabies increases saliva production, causing them to drool.)
As for wild animals, the signs may vary. Look out for
- spotting critters that typically only come out at night
- animals displaying unusually slow or timid movement
The CDC adds the only way to know for sure if an animal has rabies is to get it tested. The same goes for humans. The first symptoms of rabies in humans may be very similar to those of the flu -- including general weakness or discomfort, fever, or headache. These symptoms may last for days and, if it worsens, rabies may lead to death.
In fact, to date, less than 20 cases of human survival from clinical rabies have been documented, and half of the people who die from rabies are under the age of 15, according to the CDC. If you are bitten by an animal or suspect that you may have rabies, you are encouraged to seek treatment immediately.