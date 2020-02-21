In the past week, there have been two cases of animal rabies in Central Pennsylvania. FOX43 wants to make sure you are safe and know the signs of rabies.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you cannot tell if an animal has rabies simply by just looking at it. However, there are some visual clues that you should look out for.

If you have a pet, be aware of:

Sudden hostility

If your pet tries to bite you or other animals

Foaming at the mouth (This is because rabies increases saliva production, causing them to drool.)

As for wild animals, the signs may vary. Look out for

spotting critters that typically only come out at night

animals displaying unusually slow or timid movement

The CDC adds the only way to know for sure if an animal has rabies is to get it tested. The same goes for humans. The first symptoms of rabies in humans may be very similar to those of the flu -- including general weakness or discomfort, fever, or headache. These symptoms may last for days and, if it worsens, rabies may lead to death.