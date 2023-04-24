Shoppers saddened by Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy

If you have coupons for Bed Bath & Beyond, now is the time to use them. The company filed for bankruptcy and expects to close all its stores in the coming months.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Now is the time to shop at Bed Bath & Beyond before the goods you're looking for are gone. The retail store filed for bankruptcy and plans to shut down all its locations.

"I was just saddened," Torrey Sattof said. "I used to work there, and now they're going to be gone. You know, it's just a shame."

Sattof said the pop culture references to the store are among some of the reasons he'll miss it.

"From the Adam Sandler films and stuff, yeah, getting the remote control from the Beyond section. Yeah, it's going to be, I think, an icon that's going to be missed, you know, like Target or Walmart closing, in my opinion."

Shoppers said the chain's coupons made this place iconic. We found them being exchanged by loyal shoppers in the parking lot.

"The coupons were always great. They always took them whether they were expired or not. That was a good thing. They always have never had a problem bringing stuff back. And people were nice. I just like their stuff," Fran Thomas said.

Bed Bath & Beyond says Wednesday is the last day to use any coupons you might have. The workers at the store in Wilkes-Barre Township say you should come in on Tuesday to make sure your coupons will work.

"I used up a gift card they said that's going to end in the beginning of May. So just trying to use up the stuff that I can while I can," Sattof said.

Shoppers think a number of reasons could have led to the company's downfall.

"I just think it's the way things are today in the world," Thomas said. "They come and go now. It's, yeah, I think the economy, I think the COVID did a lot of damage."

"I think it's combinational that I think that Amazon is really playing a large part in retailers today. And we really have to somehow try to support our brick-and-mortar stores," Sattof said.

Shoppers in Wilkes-Barre Township were told this store would likely close sometime in June.