6 children among those hospitalized from ‘life-threatening’ levels of carbon monoxide at Marysville hotel

Dispatchers received reports of multiple people unconscious in the pool area.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At least 14 people were hospitalized after investigators found "life-threatening" levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area at a Marysville hotel Saturday evening, according to police.

Before 5:30 p.m., the Marysville Fire Department received a call about several people, including a 2-year-old girl, unconscious at the Hampton Inn on Square Drive.

A total of 11 people, including six children, were treated at Memorial Hospital. Two people were in critical condition and five people were in serious condition, but all are expected to be OK, according to the hospital's spokesperson.

Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said two people were treated at the scene and the remaining victims were transported to other hospitals in the area.

Brooks said the victims experienced symptoms of dizziness and a "burning feeling" in the back of their throats.

The Marysville Fire Department found life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide coming from the pool area, according to Brooks.

Police and the fire department evacuated the hotel. The fire department is working to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.