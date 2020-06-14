x
Seattle is a young city with a long history of protests

Demonstrations have been part of the city since shortly after it was founded in 1851.
Credit: AP
Protesters listen to a speaker as they sit in front of the Seattle Police Department East Precinct building, which has been boarded up and abandoned except for a few officers inside, Thursday, June 11, 2020, inside what is being called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle. Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from the neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — Large protests in Seattle over police brutality and racial injustice have again caught the nation’s eye, but demonstrations have been part of the city since shortly after it was founded in 1851. 

This week, demonstrators have staked out several blocks near downtown Seattle. 

They named the area the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” demanded broad reforms and faced criticism from President Donald Trump, who called them anarchist occupiers. 

Similar descriptions of Seattle protests have been used for more than 100 years, stretching from large labor strikes before World War I to the massive 1999 WTO trade protests.

