Searching for answers in 52-year-old cold case

Even a half century later, the victim's family still has hope that the killer will be found.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A binder filled with information and worn pictures lies on the dining room table inside Lori Leonard's home near Brodheadsville.

Lori and her twin sister Debbie say there's not a day when they don't think of their dad.

"Chances are the persons that did this are deceased. I'm not looking out to get vengeance. I am looking to just get justice and answers and closure because we need that," Lori Leonard said.

On September 8, 1970, someone shot John Leonard of Cresco in the head inside his taxi cab.

It happened outside the now-demolished Buck Hill Inn near Mountainhome.

The Leonard twins were only 13 years old and just two of Leonard's five children.

In May, state police released a sketch of the person they believe killed Leonard.

The sisters feel their dad's case never received a proper investigation.

"We feel like all they're doing is appeasing us, which they've done for 52 years, and it's like, come on. Stop insulting us. We need this resolved. We need this. We need to get to the truth, and we know it's out there," Lori said.

Three years after their father's death, their mother Madeleine died in a crash along Route 940 near Mount Pocono.

The twins say that crash happened around the same time their mother told them that she was going to check out a lead in the case.

Madeleine Leonard's death was ruled an accident, but the sisters don't believe that's true. They hope no other family has to go without answers for this long.

"That case up in Old Forge with the pizza guy's missing and that family, I know it's past five years now, and I don't want them to end up 50 years like we are," said Lori.

State police say they are going through old interviews to see if they can turn up any new information about the murder of John Leonard in 1970.

If you believe you can help, contact the state police at Stroudsburg.