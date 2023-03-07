Rudy Farias timeline: Man found alive 8 years after he disappeared reportedly 'not doing well'

When Rudy Farias disappeared, he was 17. Family members were warned he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking.

HOUSTON — Rudolph 'Rudy' Farias went missing in north Houston in March 2015. He was just 17 years old. This past Thursday -- more than eight years later -- he was found alive just 25 minutes away from the last place he was seen.

It's unknown where Farias was during those eight years. According to his family, he's not talking and had cuts and bruises on his body when he was found.

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller said there are "a lot more questions than answers" but he's grateful Farias is back home.

"When he was found, it was a huge shock. Unbelievable, and thank God he is alive," Miller told us. "One of them miracles you don’t experience very often, we are all blessed to experience."

Farias' family is understandably relieved but also concerned about his condition.

"Rudy's family is excited," said Melissa Rangel with Texas Center for Missing. "They are over the moon, but they are also worried. Rudy is not doing well."

Houston police say they were able to track down his family because Farias had something on him that identified a family member. Police contacted Farias' family and that family member came out to where he was found and said it was him.

Houston police then released Farias to the family.

Below is a statement Farias' mother, Janie Santa, sent out Monday afternoon.

"We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29th, after being missing for 8 years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy’s case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

Timeline of Rudy Farias' disappearance

March 2015: Farias was first reported missing. He had last been seen along Valley Lake Drive, which is north of Tidwell in northeast Houston. He was reportedly walking his two dogs when he disappeared. The dogs were later found, but Farias was not.

September 2018: Houston police say they got a call from family members, telling them that Farias was living behind a family member's home. Police searched, but didn't find him.

June 2023: At about 10 p.m. on June 29, police say a man, who would later be identified as Farias, was found sleeping outside Immaculate Heart Church near 76th Street and Avenue K in southeast Houston. According to Farias' family, a good Samaritan found him unresponsive and called 911.

Below is a map of where Farias was first reported missing and where he was found:

We profiled Farias' story back in 2016, a year after he was reported missing. You can watch that report below.

When Farias first disappeared, family members thought he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking. They were also concerned because he suffered from anxiety, depression and was an asthmatic who didn't have his inhaler.

