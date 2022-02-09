Rival school honors slain teen

The color purple filled the stands at a high school football game in Luzerne County, remembering a teen from another school who was shot and killed last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — What's normally a sea of yellow turned to a sea of purple as Lake-Lehman's High School football team took on Lackawanna Trail.

The bright colors are in honor of Kassadey Matulevich, a 17-year-old from the Hazleton area who was shot and killed last week. Hearing the news, students and staff at Lake-Lehman decided to act.

"Our student section tonight is going to be all purple because purple was her favorite color," said Angela Prest, Lake-Lehman senior cheerleader. "It's just all showing support for her family and her."

"We definitely jumped right on it," added Rebecca Crawford, a senior cheerleader as well. "We got the bows and the paint. It was really cool."

The ribbons in their hair and the bows on their shoes match those on the field. Fans dressed in purple, looking on, with Kassedey's memory in mind.

"She was a part of the valley and what happened to her was very tragic," said Cara Domzalsky, a Lake Lehman senior cheerleader. I really feel for her family and everyone who loved her. It just shows how much the valley can pull together to help someone's family."

"I really just want to show the support to her friends a family and know that they're not alone and that we're always there for them," Crawford added.

A GoFundMe account, set up by Kassedey Matulevich's aunt, is supporting the family in covering funeral expenses.