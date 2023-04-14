Remains of WWII soldier return home

Army Pvt. Horace H. Middleton who was killed in action in 1944 made his long-awaited return home Friday.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A crowd gathered along Route 11 to welcome home the remains of Army Pvt. Horace H. Middleton. Middleton was killed in action in India in 1944 while fighting in World War II.

"It was exciting," said Colleen Veitch, Horace's great niece. "We were very sad that the ones who really needed to know are not here any longer. But it is just amazing what they can do with DNA and whatnot."

Middleton's remains were finally identified in October 2019. His return home was delayed because of the pandemic. Vietch is proud of her fallen relative.

"It is wonderful. We have a son that is in the military, and I am all for the people in the military, they do a great job. And he made the ultimate sacrifice," she said.

Members of the Selinsgrove American Legion paid their respects to the fallen soldier.

"The fire company from Selinsgrove is out here with the flag on their ladder truck, and we will be out on the road saluting as he goes past," said Ron Hoover of the Selinsgrove American Legion.

The group wanted to give him a full hero's welcome home.

"It is important to our nation that we remember people like this. It is great that they were able to identify him and get him back home," added Hoover.

As the remains traveled to the funeral home in Milton, the procession stopped in front of Middleton's childhood home in Northumberland.

"That is great. I think great grandma Mary might still have a presence there, and maybe she will know," Veitch said.

He will be laid to rest at Harmony Cemetery in Milton on April 22.