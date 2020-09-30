Voluntary 10-digit dialing in Pennsylvania's 814 area code will begin Saturday, PUC says

Callers in the 814 area code, which covers all or parts of 27 Pennsylvania counties, will have to include the area code along with the 7-digit telephone number.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Wednesday reminded residents and businesses in the current 814 area code, which covers all or parts of 27 counties across Central and Northwestern Pennsylvania, that voluntary 10-digit dialing for local telephone calls will begin on Saturday.



"Now is the time to be certain that all your phones and other devices are ready for 10-digit dialing – and to check that family members, friends and neighbors are also ready," the PUC said in a press release.



Saturday's start of voluntary (or permissive) 10-digit dialing marks the next major step toward the arrival of a new “overlay” area code – 582 – which will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code, the PUC said.

The 582 area code will be assigned to new telephone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.

The 814 area code was established in 1947 and is one of Pennsylvania’s four original area codes, the PUC said.

It includes cities such as Altoona, Erie, Johnstown and State College, and covers all or parts of 27 counties, including Armstrong (northeastern portion only); Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Centre (majority of the county); Clarion (all except portions of west); Clearfield; Clinton (small portions); Crawford (all except southwestern portion); Elk; Erie; Fayette (small portions); Forest; Fulton (western portions); Huntingdon (except Kishacoquillas Valley); Indiana (northern and eastern portions only); Jefferson; McKean; Mercer (extreme northeastern portion); Mifflin (extreme southwestern corner); Potter; Somerset; Tioga (western portions only); Venango (all except southeastern corner); Warren; and Westmoreland (extreme northeastern corner only).



814 is the largest area code in the state, geographically, and the only area that hasn’t already received an additional area code overlay to replenish its dwindling supply of phone numbers.

The use of an overlay area code preserves existing phone numbers for residents and businesses in the region, while also ensuring that a supply of new numbers will be available after 814 number combinations are no longer available, the PUC said.

The biggest adjustment for residents and businesses across the region is the switch to “10-digit dialing,” where callers will be required to dial the area code plus the seven-digit telephone number for all calls.

Mandatory 10-digit dialing will begin in the spring of 2021, the PUC said.

Preparing Your Devices



To begin preparing for 10-digit dialing, consumers and businesses are encouraged to check devices that store telephone numbers – including cell phones and other devices with “speed dial” functions – to be certain that all the stored contacts include the area code.

Moving forward, when adding any new numbers to those devices, be sure you include the area code, the PUC said.

Additionally, the PUC added, check devices that are programmed to automatically make phone calls – like medical alert systems, alarms and other automated systems – to be sure they are set up for 10-digit dialing.

Devices that should be checked to verify they are configured for 10-digit dialing, include:

Mobile phones, landline phones & tablets and fax machines that can save/store phone numbers

Life-safety & medical alert systems

Alarm/security systems and security gates

Call-forwarding settings & voicemail services

Internet dial-up systems

Automatic dialing equipment & software

Speed-dialers

Any other device that can save, store and automatically dial phone numbers

Key Dates



To help consumers and businesses in the region adjust to the upcoming change, the PUC approved a timetable to implement the new overlay:

October 3 – Residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily start 10-digit dialing for all calls in the 814 area code.

April 3, 2021 – 10-digit dialing will be required for all calls

May 1, 2021 – The new overlay area code will be placed into service