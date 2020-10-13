Vice President Mike Pence to host Trump campaign event in Reading Saturday

READING, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Sept. 29.
Vice President Mike Pence will host an event in Reading Saturday as part of President Donald Trump's re-election push.
The event, which will be held at Reading Regional Airport, 2501 Bernville Road, will begin at 12:30 p.m., the Trump campaign said.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.
Go here to register for tickets.
Pence, who held a Debate Watch Party at Lancaster Airport on Sept. 29, is also slated to make campaign stops in Miami and Selma, NC on Thursday and Friday.
"President Trump and Vice President Pence are uniting Americans of all backgrounds around their message of Promises Made, Promises Kept," the Trump campaign said. "While Joe Biden has embraced the radical left and will undermine law and order, economic prosperity, and national security, the Trump Administration will always stand for the policies and values that make America great."