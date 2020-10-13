Vice President Mike Pence to host Trump campaign event in Reading Saturday

The Vice President will appear at Reading Regional Airport at 12:30 p.m.

READING, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Sept. 29.

Vice President Mike Pence will host an event in Reading Saturday as part of President Donald Trump's re-election push.

The event, which will be held at Reading Regional Airport, 2501 Bernville Road, will begin at 12:30 p.m., the Trump campaign said.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Go here to register for tickets.

Pence, who held a Debate Watch Party at Lancaster Airport on Sept. 29, is also slated to make campaign stops in Miami and Selma, NC on Thursday and Friday.