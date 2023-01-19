Montgomery County woman accused of murdering her parents, dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw

Verity Beck, 49, of Abington, is charged with first- and third-degree homicide in the deaths of Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72, authorities said Thursday.

ABINGTON, Pa. — Authorities in Montgomery County have accused a woman of killing her elderly parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw.

Verity Beck, 49, of Abington, has been charged with the murders of her father and mother, 73-year-old Reid Beck and 72-year-old Miriam Beck, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

Police were dispatched to the couple's home on the 1100 block of Beverly Road in Abington to perform a welfare check on Tuesday, Steele's office said in a press release. A relative contacted authorities with concerns for their well-being after they did not see or hear from the couple in more than a week, Steele said.

When police arrived, they found Verity Beck, 49, who lived at the home with her parents. They also discovered a dead body tightly wrapped in a white bedsheet, along with evidence of a second dead body in the home, according to Steele.

There was also evidence of "extreme trauma" present, and police immediately took Verity Beck into custody, according to Steele

A subsequent search of the home uncovered the bodies of a Reid and Miram Beck. A chain saw was located near one of the bodies, and both individuals were in various stages of dismemberment, Steele said.

Several firearms were recovered from the home as well, according to Steele.

The bodies were transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where it was determined that both victims had suffered gunshot wounds to the head ruled their causes of death as homicides.

Verity Beck is charged with first-degree and third-degree murder, Steele said. Those charged with first degree murder are not eligible for bail, and the defendant is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.