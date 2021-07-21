U.S. Customs agents seize cache of counterfeit auto parts from Philadelphia port

The 5,657 parts, worth an estimated $295,052, originated from a manufacturer in China and were destined for an address in Feasterville, CBP said.

PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency announced Wednesday that agents seized a cache of counterfeit auto parts in Philadelphia.

The shipment arrived on June 4, and consisted of 5,657 pieces that included vehicle door locks, hinges, powered mirrors, steering wheel switches, headlights and taillights, grills, rear bumpers, and paint kits.

CBP officers suspected the auto parts to be counterfeit and detained them.

Officers consulted with CBP’s automotive experts at the agency’s Center s of Excellence and Expertise, who worked with trademark holders and confirmed on July 7 that the automotive parts were counterfeit.

Officers completed the seizure on July 14.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the automotive parts is $295,052.

“Unscrupulous repair shops and greedy internet vendors that value profits over safety place motorists in severe peril,” said Keith Fleming, CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to intercept counterfeited or pirated goods because we want consumers to be confident in knowing that the products that they purchase are safe for themselves and their families.”