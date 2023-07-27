Unique raft floating down Susquehanna River

When you look at the river, you expect to see a fishing boat or maybe some kayakers, but this is no ordinary vessel.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a sight on the Susquehanna that's drawing attention. A group of friends floating down the river on a towering raft they built by hand.

"Every one is waving at us and we had trains honking at us and trucks.. even one time we had a plane flying over us and he waved his wings so a lot of people have noticed," said Cody Stang of Meshoppen.

How could you not with a raft like this?

It's made out of two by fours and barrels to keep them afloat. the adventure is a summertime tradition the northeastern pennsylvania natives started back in 2018.

"It started off just 2 pallets by 3 pallets all together real small. just every year we made it bigger and better and now it's triple decker," explained Stang.

"Quite a few challenges, some trees that would try to take down the flag poles or the third deck but it really is sturdy even to stand on the whole time, it weathered well," said Parkston Myers of Lake Winola.

These guys thought of everything they would need for their four day float from falls in wyoming County to Hanover Township in Luzerne County.

"A bunch of coolers, we got a propane grill, we got speakers, a bunch of chairs and food, lots of food with a whole lot of space.. it's been a good time and most importantly friends, said Stang.

"We like to sing songs , card games like UNO, we have poker so we spend our time that way. We have books to do some reading and lots of conversation, that's the main thing we are talking about all kinds of stuff," explained Andrew Kazmierczak of Dalton.

The group spends the rest of the time swimming, kayaking and fishing. But most importantly, catching up with good friends, creating life long memories.

"This is our entertainment, instead of going to bars or something on the weekends we hang out together and we do things that are wholesome in our minds," said Kazmierczak.

The guys tell Newswatch 16 now that their adventure has come to a close, it's time to pack it all up and prepare for next year.