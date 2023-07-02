Flying to Phoenix for the Super Bowl? Here are some travel tips from the TSA

The Transportation Security Administration has some advice for fans who want to feel like winners as the travel to cheer on the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA — If you're flying out to Phoenix this week to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII -- and if you are, we're very jealous -- the Transportation Security Administration has some useful travel tips.

"Football fans who plan to fly to Phoenix to cheer on the Eagles can fly like winners if they follow a few travel tips before their flight to the big game and then fly home with their stash of Super Bowl souvenirs," the agency said in a press release.

TSA officials expect travel out of Philadelphia International Airport to see a lot of jersey-clad football fans sporting their green this week as they head west, ready to do their part to cheer the Eagles onto victory.

“Travelers can expect to see full flights headed to Phoenix and full festive flights as fans return to Philadelphia next Monday after the big game,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Philadelphia International Airport “TSA is ready and prepared for the Philadelphia fans and we encourage them to be prepared to arrive at the airport early and pack some patience along with their Eagles gear.”

TSA encourages travelers to get to the airport two hours before their scheduled flight and be ready to go through the security screening process.

“Travelers can do their part in ensuring a smooth checkpoint experience by knowing what items should and should not be packed in a carry-on bag,” Spero said.

Passengers often travel with their favorite local food items and it’s important to know which foods should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag.

Want to bring along a few Tastykakes in your carry-on? Perhaps some Krimpets? Go right ahead, the TSA says. The same goes for your favorite Philly soft pretzels, a cheesesteak, or even some Goldenberg's Peanut Chews.

Passengers can bring solid foods with them, the TSA said. But if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it's not a solid and should be packed in a checked bag or downed before you reach a security checkpoint.

As for a celebratory bottle champagne, the TSA recommends packing the bubbly in a checked bag.

When returning home after the big game, fans should pack their game programs in their carry-on bags. Other souvenirs such as hats, helmets, footballs, pennants, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, plastic cups and rally flags may be packed in a carry-on or checked bag. Empty metal beer cans with the Super Bowl logo that will be sold inside the stadium can be packed in checked or carry-on bags.

But if fans want to bring home souvenir beer cans with beer in them, those need to be packed in a checked bag, the TSA said.

Unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither? Download the free myTSA app, which has a handy “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly.

Or ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

TSA officials also recommends that travelers take the time to visit the TSA web site, which has a lot of helpful information on preparing for a flight and letting individuals know what to expect.

As for the outcome of the game, Spero says that the Eagles will soar.