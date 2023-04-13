New York man charged with human trafficking at Berks County hotel

Authorities said Terris Williams was trafficking a woman, forcing her to perform sex acts for money. He was arrested on Wednesday.

WYOMISSING, Pa. — A New York man has been arrested and charged with trafficking a woman at a Wyomissing hotel, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Thursday.

Terris Williams, of Elmsford, NY, is charged with Trafficking in Individuals, Prostitution and Related Offenses (Promoting Prostitution), Unlawful Conduct Regarding Documents, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Adams said in a press release.

Authorities began investigating on Wednesday after the Homeland Security Investigations Allentown Office contacted local law enforcement to report a possible human trafficking case in Wyomissing.

Members of the Human Trafficking Task Force located an advertisement for the female on a website commonly known for the sex trade, authorities said. An undercover officer communicated directly with the phone number provided in the advertisement, and a conversation regarding sexual acts and pricing was held and a meeting was set up.

The victim met with an undercover detective in a vehicle and a man, later identified as Williams, was observed walking toward the vehicle. Williams contacted the victim and told her to “get out of the car.”

Task Force members made contact with Williams inside his hotel room. Inside the room, Task Force members allegedly found a large number of condoms, female lingerie, two cell phones, and over $4,000 in U.S. currency.

Williams was found in possession of the victim’s state identification card inside of his bag, authorities said.

The victim was transported by victim advocates to a safe location and provided services.