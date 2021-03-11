State Police investigating 'suspicious' death of two people near Lincoln University in Chester County

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of two people near Lincoln University in Chester County.

According to police, troopers from the Avondale Barracks responded to the 300 block of Ashmun Avenue in Lower Oxford Township at about 1:15 a.m. for the report of two people in cardiac arrest.

When they arrived, the troopers found two adults dead under suspicious circumstances, according to police. Both victims were declared dead on the scene after lifesaving measures by EMS failed.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Authorities believe there is no threat to the public.

The Troop J Major Case Team was activated to investigate this incident in conjunction with the Kennett Township Police Department, Chester County Detectives, and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.