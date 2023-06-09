Students say they were dumped by their bus driver on just the second day of school

Parents in Schuylkill County are looking for answers after more than a dozen middle school students were kicked off their bus, some more than a mile from home.

MCADOO, Pa. — It was confusion for students and parents from McAdoo Wednesday when they say without warning more than a dozen kids were told to get off their school bus after only one stop.

"Enraged would be the right word, I mean there's enough to worry about nowadays with the kids going to school, getting dumped on the side of the road by a school bus isn't really something a parent shouldn't have to really worry about." said Joe Biggs, a parent of a student that was on the bus.

Biggs rushed home after his wife called him saying their daughter, who was supposed to be getting a ride home from McAdoo-Kelayres Elementary and Middle School on the school bus, had to walk around half a mile with other students to get there.

"I don't know why they decided to just drop them there's no reasonable explanation for it." said Biggs.

"I wasn't expecting to just get like dumped on the side of the road, like half of my classmates didn't know where to go." said Biggs' daughter, Annikah German.

With it only being her second day of seventh grade at , 12 -year-old German says many students on the bus walked home in groups, while others called parents for rides.

"Two of my friends were with me, there's one that lives across the road from me and another one but his dad had to pick him up." said German.

After several attempts to reach school district leaders, a statement was sent to parents from Hazleton Area Superintendent Dr. Brian Uplinger saying, "this is certainly not what our children and families deserve, and I will get to the bottom of this."

Something Biggs says must happen immediately.

"No phone calls to the parents no explanation why, emails to the superintendent get the same blanket statement, we are sorry it shouldn't of happened. We are looking into it. It shouldn't of happened and somebody needs to be held accountable for this." he said.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the Hazleton Area School District and received this statement from the superintendent:

I was only made aware of this situation recently. We are working diligently with the contractor to find out what exactly took place. This is certainly not what our children or families deserve and I will get to the bottom of it. It should have never happened. We rely on all of our transportation contractors and their drivers to provide a safe and secure transport to and from school. We sincerely apologize for this situation occurring.