Two State Troopers among three killed in crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers are among three people that were killed in crash along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Monday, according to FOX29 Philadelphia.

The crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia, FOX29 reports.

As a result of the crash, authorities told FOX29 that two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian were killed in the crash.

The victims have not been identified at this time, but authorities told FOX29 that both troopers are believed to have worked out of Troop K in Philadelphia.

It was not immediately clear what happened. Television news video showed a wrecked patrol SUV and debris scattered across the roadway.

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement saying he and his wife were saddened by the deaths.

"Frances and I are praying for the loved ones of these courageous troopers, the civilian they were assisting and for the Pennsylvania State Police,” the Democrat said.

State police said more information would be released later.

The section of highway was closed while investigators combed through the scene.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY - The Pennsylvania State Police confirms two Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 South in the area of milepost 18 in Philadelphia City at approx. 12:40 a.m. More information to follow. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 21, 2022