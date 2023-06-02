State Police will conduct sobriety checkpoints in Chester County next weekend

The goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of drug and alcohol related fatal and serious injury crashes, the agency said.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chester County next weekend.

According to Troop J, the checkpoints will be in place from June 9-11. Troopers will "systematically stop vehicles at selected locations to briefly observe drivers for articulable facts and/or behaviors normally associated with alcohol- or drug-impaired drivers," the agency said.

The goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of drug and alcohol related fatal and serious injury crashes, and to reduce the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways, State Police said.