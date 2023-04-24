Have you seen this 'Jackass'? State Police are searching for former TV, movie star Bam Margera in Chester County

The former co-star of the MTV television and movie series is wanted for fleeing the scene of a "physical altercation" with another person Sunday, State Police said.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A former MTV reality show and movie daredevil is on the run in Chester County after getting into a fight over the weekend, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday.

Brandon "Bam" Margera, 43, who co-starred with Johnny Knoxville in the "Jackass" franchise of TV shows and movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, fled from the scene of a physical confrontation with another person Sunday morning at a home on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, according to police.

The location is near "Castle Bam," the Margera homested where his MTV series "Viva La Bam" was filmed in the early 2000s.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the fight, police said.

Margera fled into a wooded area before police arrived, and remains at large, according to police.

There is an active warrant for his arrest, police said.