State Game Commission investigating the deaths of three bald eagles in Wayne County

The birds were discovered between Feb. 28 and April 4, all within about a half-mile of one another, the Game Commission said

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Tuesday it is investigating the death of three bald eagles that were discovered in the same area of Wayne County earlier this year.

The eagles were all found in the vicinity of the Texas-Palmyra Highway and State Route 652 near Honesdale, the Game Commission said.

The first eagle, discovered on Feb. 28, was alive but in poor condition and did not survive, according to the Game Commission.

The second bird was found dead on March 16, and the third was found dead on April 4.

The eagles were found within a half-mile of each other and were reported by separate individuals, the Game Commission said.

Necropsies of the eagles showed no signs of trauma, but toxicological screenings performed on two of the eagles revealed traces of a controlled drug commonly used to euthanize domestic animals and livestock, according to the Game Commission.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with the Game Commission to conduct the investigation.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at (570) 675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3airvh4.