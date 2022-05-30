Special brew benefits Pennsylvania veterans

Downriver Brewing in Stroudsburg teamed up with more than a dozen breweries across the state to come up with a Pennsylvania-made beer that benefits our veterans.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Folks at Downriver Brewing Co. in Stroudsburg are raising a glass to our veterans this Memorial Day.

The brewery took part in a statewide collaboration with 20 other veteran-owned or operated breweries to release a new beer.

It's called Adapt and Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale.

"They came up with this one. Nice. The grain is from Pennsylvania by Deer Creek," Hoffman said. "You got the hops also from PA as well, Murphy's, and yeah it's just been doing really well."

Alex Hoffman is the head brewer at Downriver and a Marine Corps veteran.

His service allowed the brewery to participate in the partnership.

Hoffman says the name of the beer is fitting for many who leave the service.

"We struggle coming out of the service with either VA or being disabled. There's a lot of Vets out there that don't even know what they have beneficially when they come out of the service," Hoffman said.

All the proceeds from the sales will go directly to Keystone Military Families, an organization that provides support to military members and their families.

The head brewer says they only have three kegs of the beer. So when they run out, that's it.

"As far as a pale ale goes, it's pretty tropical. It's hazy. It has a lot of IPA characteristics, but it's also only just over 6 percent. So it's pretty light any crushable and you can probably have more than one without feeling too woozy," said Steve Brancato, the owner of Downriver Brewing.

The beer is available at Downriver Brewing Co. in Stroudsburg by can or on tap until it runs out.

For a list of other breweries, across the state carrying the beer, click here.