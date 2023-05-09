Nikki Krize sat down with the award-winning Future Business Leader of America.

Example video title will go here for this video

CATAWISSA, Pa. — When it comes to academics, Southern Columbia High School senior Amanda Strocko is on the fast track to success. Amanda currently takes classes at Bloomsburg University, while balancing field hockey and a spot in her school's Future Business Leaders of America club. She's been part of FBLA for three years.

"I just fell in love with competing in the different events, getting to win awards, and meeting new people."

Future Business Leaders of America is a national organization that allows students to compete in business-themed events. Over the summer, Amanda competed in two events at the National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America. Out of nearly 9,000 high school students, Amanda won first and third place in her categories.

"I was ecstatic to place even second in a regional level competition, so going from that to a year and a half later being the national champion, it's definitely a thrill and a rush," Amanda said.

Amanda's first-place project was about the water quality at Southern Columbia High School.

"She was able to find a way to make the water quality safer for athletes with a filter that she was able to purchase and provide to the athletes," said Carissa Long, Southern Columbia's FBLA advisor.

Amanda and Carissa Long both expressed pride in her accomplishments.

"Me placing first in the nation, I think it opens a lot of opportunities for everybody and I think that people will really start shooting higher and knowing that they are capable of placing well," Amanda said.

"The fact that she was able to place in two different events was incredible and just shows how hardworking, intelligent, and an overachiever she is," Long added.

Amanda is in the process of applying to colleges. She plans to keep participating in Future Business Leaders of America.