Shapiro signs emergency disaster proclamation in wake of I-95 collapse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro on Monday issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Philadelphia County in response to the I-95 fire and collapse in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The highway is a critical artery that supports Pennsylvania's economy and plays an important role in Pennsylvanians' lives, and Shapiro’s disaster declaration will cut through the red tape and provide Commonwealth agencies with the resources needed to repair I-95 safely and as efficiently as possible, his administration said in a press release.

"To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, this morning, I issued a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process," Shapiro said. "My Administration is in regular contact with our federal partners, who have pledged their complete support and assistance as we create alternative routes and rebuild I-95. My Administration is all hands on deck to repair I-95 as safely and as efficiently as possible."

On Sunday, Shapiro, Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield visited the site and joined Mayor Kenney, officials from the City of Philadelphia, and SEPTA to provide an update on the coordinated response between the Administration, the City, and state and federal partners.

The governor’s proclamation makes $7 million of state funds immediately available for the reconstruction of the roadway and authorizes the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Transportation, and the Pennsylvania State Police to use all available resources and personnel, as necessary.