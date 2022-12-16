State prison inmate among those charged in pandemic relief fraud scheme

Jeovanny Schultz, 28, is one of six suspects charged in the scheme, according to U.S. Attorney Garard M. Karam.

MERCER, Pa. — An inmate at SCI-Mercer will serve an additional 11 months in prison for conspiring with five others to steal pandemic relief funds from fellow inmates, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Friday.

Jeovanny Schultz, 28, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 11 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy, Karam said in a press release.

Shultz pleaded guilty to conspiring to file false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic. The defendants gathered personal identification information from inmates housed within the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections system and filed unemployment claims, Karam said.

The payments were mailed to particular addresses in New Cumberland, where the funds were accessed. Shultz arranged for the payment of approximately $11,000 in benefits which he was not entitled to obtain., according to Karam.

Also charged in the case were:

Andrew Marszalek, 24, of New Cumberland, entered a guilty plea to the fraud conspiracy and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and was sentenced to one year and a day in prison.

Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia, entered a guilty plea to the fraud conspiracy and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview, pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Joseph Powles, age 33, of Philadelphia, is wanted as a fugitive.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the United States Department of Labor Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio is prosecuting the case.

