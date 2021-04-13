Schuylkill County man charged with murder after road rage-induced stabbing, police say

Tamiir Whitted, of Pottsville, is accused of stabbing and killing 38-year-old George Marcincin Monday afternoon during an altercation along Route 61 near Orwigsburg.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State Police have charged a 29-year-old Schuylkill County man with murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses following a road rage incident that left one person dead near Orwigsburg on Monday.

Tamiir Ion Whitted, of Pottsville, is accused of stabbing and killing 38-year-old George Marcincin of Orwigsburg during a confrontation along Route 61 South near Brick Hill Road at about 2 p.m. Monday, according to State Police.

Investigators say the two men were traveling south on Route 61 when they exited their vehicles and got into a physical confrontation, during which Whitted produced a knife and stabbed Marcincin several times.

Marcincin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office, police say.

After the confrontation ended, Whitted then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene, police say. Orwigsburg Borough Police spotted his vehicle, a silver Honda Accord, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle provided by Schuylkill County Communications, according to police.

The officers attempted a traffic stop, but Whitted initiated a short vehicle pursuit that ended on Route 61 South between Holly Road and Chestnut Ridge Drive, where he pulled over, police say.