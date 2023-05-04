Schuylkill County salon owner charged with sexual assault of five clients; police looking for more victims

Leonard Serrani, owner of ProSkin Brazilian & Body Waxing, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and other offenses, State Police said.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The owner of a Schuylkill County beauty salon has been accused of sexually assaulting at least five clients, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators are trying to determine whether anyone else was victimized by Leonard Serrani, owner of ProSkin Brazilian & Body Waxing on the 1600 block of Long Run Road in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, police said.

The alleged sexual assaults took place between May of 2018 and December of 2022, according to police.

Five of his former clients made accusations against Serrani, police said.

Serrani, of Auburn, is charged with six counts of aggravated indecent assault and six counts of indecent assault, according to State Police.

He was arraigned on the charges and ordered to surrender his passport. Bail was set at $100,000, according to court records.